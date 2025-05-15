Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts About Browns’ Schedule

The Cleveland Browns didn’t find much success last season.

Fortunately for them, they get a clean slate now.

Everybody’s back to square one.

That’s why, even though the team was dealt a tough hand to start the season with back-to-back divisional games, head coach Kevin Stefanski is actually excited for the challenge:

“Right out of the gate into the division versus the Bengals, then follow up with the Ravens the very next week,” coach Kevin Stefanski said in a press release. “Those division games are always special because we know each other so well. Obviously, faces change over the course of these different times we go up against each other, but the core of who they are, the core of what we are, is the same, and it’s always a battle. So, it’s fun getting the division right out of the gates.”

Divisional games are always a toss-up.

Even if the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are better teams than the Browns on paper, we’ve seen them struggle against Stefanski’s team in the past.

Under HC Zac Taylor, the Bengals always get off to slow starts, and the Browns have found plenty of success against Joe Burrow in the past.

They also have a beatable defense.

As for the Ravens, they split the season series with the Browns last season.

Lamar Jackson will most likely look to make a statement after another no-show in the playoffs, but, like Stefanski said, the Browns know him pretty well.

All things considered, it’s easy to understand why media analysts and experts aren’t so high on the 2025 Cleveland Browns.

The team still has some glaring holes and needs from last season, and they might not be a Super Bowl contender like other teams in the AFC North.

Nevertheless, we’ve seen crazier things happen, and while it might be wishful thinking, there’s always a chance that any of the young quarterbacks they added to the roster will turn out to be a star.

On paper, the Browns should struggle early in the season, but the paper is meaningless once teams take the field.

NEXT:

NFL Hall Of Famer Set To Purchase Stake In Browns