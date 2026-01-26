Analyst Reveals Browns’ 2 Red Flags Amid Head Coaching Search

On Monday, Grant Udinski informed the Cleveland Browns that he was no longer pursuing their head coach job. This dealt a blow to the organization because it limits their options moving forward. Now all eyes turn to Nate Scheelhaase and his interview with the team. Udinski had other options in the league, such as staying in his current role as offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But on social media, Daryl Ruiter suggested that the Browns missed their chance with Udinski because they have “2 strikes” against them.

“Browns have 2 strikes against them – their organizational collaboration structure and no franchise starting QB,” Ruiter posted on X.

#Browns have 2 strikes against them – their organizational collaboration structure and no franchise starting QB https://t.co/qksNkeljOt — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 26, 2026

In other words, the Browns may have missed their chance with Udinski because they are simply not a very attractive team for coaches. The way they operate and their problems on the roster might be too big for any one coach.

Udinski possibly didn’t want to come into a team that has so many issues.

Perhaps Udinski didn’t trust that he’d get unwavering assistance from general manager Andrew Berry and ownership, which would have been enough for him to step back from getting the job. Whoever takes over the HC role for the Browns will have their work cut out for them.

The problems are on and off the field, and that is a daunting fact that may scare people away. For a young up-and-coming talent like Udinski, the red flags in Cleveland may have just been too much.

A lack of a strong quarterback and structure is weighing heavily on this team.

NEXT:

Report: Nate Scheelhaase Will Meet With Another Team After Browns