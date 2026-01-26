Report: Nate Scheelhaase Will Meet With Another Team After Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search took another significant turn Monday, further clarifying the direction of the organization as it closes in on a final decision.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is scheduled to meet with the Buffalo Bills following his in-person interview with the Browns, setting up a direct competition between the two AFC teams for one of the league’s fastest-rising coaching candidates.

“Nate Scheelhaase currently is scheduled to meet tonight with the Bills following his Browns’ in-person interview,” Schefter wrote.

Nate Scheelhaase currently is scheduled to meet tonight with the Bills following his Browns’ in-person interview. https://t.co/muZT1Wt6eP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2026

The news comes just hours after another major development reshaped Cleveland’s shortlist. Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, long considered one of the Browns’ top targets, informed the team that he is withdrawing from consideration for the head coaching position.

According to Schefter, Udinski has agreed to a new contract with Jacksonville that will increase his salary next season while still allowing him to pursue Buffalo’s head coaching opening. If he does not land the Bills’ job, he will return as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator.

Udinski’s decision effectively removes one of Cleveland’s two leading offensive-minded finalists, leaving Scheelhaase as the primary young candidate remaining in the race.

With Udinski out of the picture and Scheelhaase drawing serious attention from Buffalo, the Browns must weigh whether to accelerate their timeline or risk losing their top target to a conference rival. Their only remaining internal alternative would be defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who offers continuity and experience but represents a very different philosophical direction.

Cleveland’s interview process has been described as one of the most thorough in the NFL, involving extensive evaluations, personality testing, and strategic planning exercises.

As the process reaches its final stages, one thing is clear: the Browns’ search is narrowing quickly, and Nate Scheelhaase now sits at the center of it.

Whether Cleveland chooses to move aggressively or allow Buffalo a chance to intervene could determine the franchise’s leadership direction for years to come.

