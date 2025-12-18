Analyst Reveals Browns’ ‘Dream Scenario’ In Final Weeks

The Cleveland Browns’ playoff aspirations are over. This team will most likely finish at the bottom of the AFC North Division, and they’re not likely to win another game this season.

However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. At this point, losing is actually winning for Kevin Stefanski’s team. Even so, that doesn’t mean this team doesn’t have anything else to play for in the final three weeks of the season.

With that in mind, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report pointed out what a perfect ending to the season would look like:

“Everybody stays healthy, they see major progress from Shedeur Sanders and don’t accidentally upset the Bills, Steelers or Bengals—a scenario that lands them a top-four selection in April’s draft,” Gagnon wrote.

That’s pretty much it. Even if the Browns were to win a game, which, again, seems unlikely, it might all be worth it if Shedeur Sanders proves to be the right guy to lead this team going forward.

So far, the rookie out of Colorado has looked more poised and has provided a bigger spark when compared to Dillon Gabriel. Then again, it’s not like the bar was particularly high, and Sanders has yet to prove that he has the makings of an NFL starter.

If he turns out to be good, or at least seems to have the potential to be good, the Browns will be able to use their two first-round picks to address other areas of need. If not, they might be in a position to reach for a quarterback in a class that’s not that deep at the position.

He has three more weeks to audition for the part.

