Analyst Reveals Browns’ Playoff Chances After Monday’s Loss

After starting the season with a 1-6 record, the Browns understood that a repeat postseason trip would require the team to go on a long winning streak.

With quarterback Jameis Winston replacing injured starter Deshaun Watson, the Browns came into their Monday night contest against the Denver Broncos with some momentum as the franchise went 2-2 with Winston under center.

That momentum was lost on Monday as the Browns dropped a 41-32 decision to the Broncos, giving Cleveland a 3-9 record in 2024.

The Browns’ loss has narrowed Cleveland’s postseason chances significantly as analyst Daniel Oyefusi noted after the contest.

On X, the analyst explained that the outcome of the next game – a road trip to visit the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers – could determine Cleveland’s fate for the postseason.

“A loss to the Steelers on Sunday would officially eliminate the Browns from playoff contention,” Oyefusi wrote.

A loss to the Steelers on Sunday would officially eliminate the Browns from playoff contention. https://t.co/Rg7P64DLaO — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 3, 2024

The Denver loss ensured Cleveland’s third losing season in four years, and the Browns would need to win every remaining contest to have any realistic chance at playing in this year’s AFC playoffs.

The Browns have made only three postseason appearances since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999, two of which came in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s first four seasons.

Cleveland’s record is 40-39 under Stefanski in regular season action while the Browns are 1-2 in the playoffs during his tenure.

Pittsburgh is 9-3 this season and sits atop the AFC North, but the Steelers dropped their primetime matchup against the Browns nearly two weeks ago in a classic 24-19 contest that is being referred to as the Snow Globe game.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Made Unfortunate NFL History In Loss To Broncos