Jameis Winston Made Unfortunate NFL History In Loss To Broncos

The Cleveland Browns entered the franchise’s Monday primetime contest against the Denver Broncos by staring across the field at one of the NFL’s best defenses this season.

Cleveland made the Broncos look anything but a league-leading unit, earning 552 total offensive yards and 32 points against Denver.

Much of that was produced by quarterback Jameis Winston’s arm as the veteran completed 34 of his 58 passes for a franchise-best 497 yards and four touchdowns.

His three interceptions were costly as the Broncos returned two of those for scores.

In fact, Winston’s errant and accurate throws alike set a new NFL record on Monday.

“Jameis Winston threw for 497 yards tonight. The Broncos also had 171 interception return yards against him. The 668 combined passing yards plus interception return yards off of his passes is the most by any QB in a single game in NFL history,” the OptaStats X account shared early Tuesday morning.

"Jameis Winston threw for 497 yards tonight. The Broncos also had 171 interception return yards against him. The 668 combined passing yards plus interception return yards off of his passes is the most by any QB in a single game in NFL history," the OptaStats X account shared early Tuesday morning.

All of Winston’s interceptions were returned for significant yardage, giving him a unique NFL record.

Denver’s Nik Bonitto had the longest return of the game, intercepting a pass near the end of the first half and returning it 71 yards to give the Broncos a 21-10 lead with 1:38 remaining in the second quarter.

Bronco cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian had the shortest return, but his 44-yard interception sealed the victory for Denver as he scored the final points in the contest.

With Cleveland on Denver’s two-yard line and looking to score with less than a minute remaining, linebacker Cody Barton picked off Winston to ice the Browns.

