Browns Announce 2 Roster Additions Ahead Of OTAs

The Cleveland Browns are constantly looking for talent to add to their roster ahead of the team’s third phase of the offseason workouts.

Cleveland did just that on Tuesday, adding two more pieces to the offense.

The Browns’ official Twitter account announced the signing of offensive tackle Kellen Diesch and wide receiver Jalen Camp.

We've claimed T Kellen Diesch via waivers and signed WR Jalen Camp 📰 » https://t.co/gGO0DvpFoY pic.twitter.com/AMbbXUc0yL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 14, 2024

Diesch played for Texas A&M and Arizona State collegiately, wrapping up his final season in 2021.

The tackle was an undrafted free agent pickup by the Miami Dolphins in 2022, staying with the team until the final roster cut in August.

Diesch joined the Chicago Bears the following month as a practice squad member for the NFC North team.

After being cut the following August by the Bears, Diesch joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 as a practice squad member until being waived Monday.

Diesch is the sixth tackle on the Browns roster heading into the team’s OTAs.

Camp had a similar path to the Browns.

The wide receiver played at Georgia Tech, finishing at the school in 2020.

He was a sixth-round selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft but did not make the final roster.

Houston picked up Camp in September 2021, picking up an opportunity to play in the Texans’ Week 16 contest.

He remained with the Texans’ practice squad until August 2023 before being signed by both the Steelers and Panthers last season for practice squad stints.

Camp becomes the 11th wide receiver on Cleveland’s roster, joining a crowded room looking to make the final 53-roster later this year.

