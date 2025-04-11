Analyst Says Potential Browns QB Prospect Is A ‘Lottery Ticket’

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, speculation surrounding Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and the Cleveland Browns is heating up.

While many expect the Browns to grab Colorado’s Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick, that decision isn’t set in stone.

If they do go that route, it signals a pass on drafting a quarterback early.

Team insider Beau Bishop recently added fuel to the fire by highlighting Milroe’s unique combination of skills that could make him an appealing option for the Cleveland front office:

“He’s got a really really powerful arm and he is a really formidable runner…. Milroe is – I think NFL teams could talk themselves into him being a lottery ticket,” Bishop said.

The momentum behind Milroe continues to build.

He’s officially accepted his green room invite for the NFL Draft in Green Bay, which is now just two weeks away.

This invitation carries extra weight this year, with the NFL limiting green room attendees to avoid those uncomfortable camera shots of players waiting through multiple rounds.

Behind the scenes, Cleveland appears to be the team generating the most buzz around Milroe.

Both the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints have conducted private workouts with the Alabama quarterback, and Milroe reportedly made quite an impression in these sessions.

This growing interest raises fascinating questions about the Browns’ draft strategy.

Could they be eyeing Milroe with their early second-round pick at 33? Or might they even orchestrate a trade back into the late first round to secure that valuable fifth-year option on his rookie contract?

What makes this situation particularly interesting is how it could reshape Cleveland’s quarterback room.

A Milroe selection would signal the Browns’ commitment to developing a dynamic talent while maintaining their current starter situation in the short term.

With his powerful arm and running ability, Milroe represents the type of high-ceiling prospect teams often gamble on when they have established veterans already on the roster.

