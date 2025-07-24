Analyst Reveals ‘Dream Scenario’ For Browns This Season

Cleveland Browns fans might finally have reason for optimism about their quarterback situation.

The franchise has cycled through signal callers for years, leaving supporters yearning for stability under center.

This season presents a unique opportunity with four quarterbacks in camp and valuable draft capital positioned for 2026.

The Browns currently hold two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, creating possibilities that extend far beyond just finding their next quarterback.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo recently outlined his vision for how things could unfold, centering around an unexpected candidate, Shedeur Sanders.

“I’m hoping Shedeur puts the fear of God into this team about drafting a quarterback next year. Would it be nice to get two first-round picks, non-quarterback? My dream scenario would be [that] somehow Sanders comes out and looks like a franchise starting quarterback in the NFL and that we don’t have to go get a quarterback in next year’s draft. I can use those two picks on some really good players,” Rizzo said.

.@TheRealTRizzo has a DREAM scenario for the Browns this season: Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel turns into a franchise QB and the Browns have two 1st round picks to use on other positions. pic.twitter.com/YzfXhA5OcZ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 23, 2025

Sanders, the fifth-round selection from Colorado, has become one of the more intriguing storylines in Cleveland this offseason.

Operating behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with rookie Dillon Gabriel, the young quarterback has shown promising signs during OTAs.

The potential implications extend beyond individual performance. Should Sanders continue developing and eventually claim the starting role, Cleveland could redirect those premium draft picks toward building around him.

Such a scenario would provide the Browns with something they have lacked for years: a young quarterback on a rookie contract surrounded by premium talent.

Sanders must first climb the depth chart, but his early showing suggests that climb might be more realistic than initially expected.

