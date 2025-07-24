NFL Analyst Predicts Winner Of Browns’ QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns have four options to start at quarterback.

Each of them has pros and cons, and none of them might have the upside to appease fans and make them believe they’ve found their QB of the future.

That’s why it’s not easy to figure out who’s going to start in Week 1, even though there already seems to be some sort of pecking order.

NFL analyst Kevin Patra recently predicted that the Browns will use Joe Flacco to start the season, despite his age and issues with turnovers.

“The Browns are conducting the most unique quarterback competition in memory. Cleveland has four candidates, two green and two seasoned. Flacco has enjoyed previous success in Kevin Stefanski’s scheme, giving him a leg up, but he is 40 and has thrown 17 INTs in his last 12 starts. He’s no slam dunk. [Kenny] Pickett profiles as a veteran backup, but Cleveland is hopeful he could be the next Sam Darnold reclamation project. [Dillon] Gabriel and [Shedeur] Sanders are mid-round rookies who will need a 2012 Russell Wilson-esque camp to leapfrog the veterans,” Patra wrote. “THE PICK: Flacco. It’s not sexy, but he gives the Browns the best shot to win out of the gate.”

Flacco isn’t going to be here for much longer, maybe not even next season.

But coming off three wins in 2024, plenty of jobs could be on the line in 2025.

That means the Browns need to hit the ground running and win as many games as possible, even if that’s not necessarily the best long-term strategy.

Flacco is already familiar with the system, and he’s not going to be bothered by the NFL grind.

Granted, he’s going to turn the ball over and make some head-scratching throws, but he also makes the team capable of going toe-to-toe with anybody in any given week.

It won’t always be pretty to watch, but he can win some games.

