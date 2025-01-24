Analyst Reveals His First Impression Of Tommy Rees

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL this past season, so it was no surprise that they limped to a 3-14 record and wound up firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as soon as the season ended.

Following last season as the team’s passing game coordinator and tight ends coach, Tommy Rees has been promoted to the offensive coordinator position for 2025.

Recently, an analyst shared his initial thoughts on the 32-year-old coordinator.

Justin Cooper of ESPN Cleveland spends a lot of time around the team and thought that Rees was a “smart, smart hire,” and added, “If you look around the NFL, a lot of these guys (offensive coordinators and defensive coordinators) are being brought up through that system specifically with those head coaches…I like the hire overall.”

Rees served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame and Alabama for several years before joining the Browns last season, where he quickly ascended to the position of OC.

During an offseason that is sure to feature plenty of turnover on the roster and in the coaching staff, hiring an internal offensive coordinator is a wise move to ensure at least some continuity and that the offense won’t be starting from scratch.

It’s too early to know what will change in this offense in 2025, but hopefully, Rees can bring a new, youthful voice to the room and ensure that this team can score more than 15.2 points per game next year.

