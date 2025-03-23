Analyst Reveals His Grade For Andrew Berry In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have that much money entering the offseason.

They entered the offseason with two big priorities: solving their quarterback situation and signing Myles Garrett to a major contract extension.

They did the latter, but the first is still up in the air.

However, all in all, Jay Crawford has liked what he’s seen from Andrew Berry so far.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” he gave the Browns General Manager a B- for what he’s done in free agency.

He claimed that even though the team’s signings haven’t been big names, they all have the upside and potential to be very productive in Cleveland, not to mention that they were signed to team-friendly deals.

At the time of the recording, the Browns had signed Maliek Collins, DeAndre Carter, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Cornelius Lucas, and Teven Jenkins.

They’ve now also agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Jerome Baker.

Crawford admitted that the team has had some woeful free-agency periods in recent years, but he was only going to assess this one, and it seems like they’ve finally gotten things right.

There’s no way of knowing for sure how this is going to shape up for Kevin Stefanski’s team, and only time will tell.

However, it seems like this team is finally heading in the right direction, at least on paper.

