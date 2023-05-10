Browns Nation

Browns Announce That Dog Logo Voting Is Now Open

By

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

Earlier in the week, the Cleveland Browns announced the five finalists for their new dog logo contest.

Now, as of Wednesday, May 10, voting is officially open, according to the team’s social media accounts.

Fans will now be able to choose their two favorite logos from a pool of five and rank them in order, and the voting will run through June, as previously announced by the team.

 

Fans submitted nearly 400 logos to compete with one designed by artist Emily Morgan, with the four with the most votes joining this final pool.

It’s worth noting that the franchise first introduced this alternate logo all the way back in 2003.

Then, they designed another alternate dog logo as a part of their rebrand 12 years later, but it was never all that popular.

The Browns are looking to keep a fresher, younger look, and this trend has been going on since last season.

Thanks to the fans, they brought back Brownie the Elf to serve as their midfield logo.

Brownie was a huge part of the team’s history and identity, as it was the official logo when the franchise won four All-American Football Conference titles and three NFL championships.

Maybe, this new Dawg Pound logo will give them more luck ahead of a crucial campaign for the organization.

