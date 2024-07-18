Analyst Reveals Hold Up With Browns Offering Amari Cooper Extension

With less than a week before the Browns’ veterans report to Berea for training camp, Cleveland has still not re-signed star wide receiver Amari Cooper to a contract extension.

Cooper – who turned 30 years old last month – reportedly wants a multiyear extension with a pay increase before he returns to the field this season.

As time runs out on getting Cooper’s contract extension signed before training camp starts, analyst Noah Weiskopf provided more details about what the hold up is for the Browns to offer Cooper a new deal.

The “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show” Podcast shared on Twitter the video clip of Weiskopf, and the analyst explained that the length and guaranteed money are the issues keeping the deal from being done.

“Amari wants to be here, there’s not a question, but I’ve been told that the trouble is just coming up with the contract details,” Weiskopf said.

Dustin Hopkins got paid. How about Amari Cooper? #DawgPound "Amari wants to be here, there's not a question." –@BrownsWithNoah explains the holdup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lypf4E7WCO — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) July 16, 2024

Weiskopf specifically pointed to Cooper’s age as a problem for Cleveland as the two sides cannot come to terms about the pay increase and how much of it would be guaranteed in the new contract.

The analyst suggested the holdout could last beyond the next six days and spill into the team’s training camp, adding that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if this went well into the preseason workouts before the deal is completed.

However, Weiskopf added that he would be “stunned” if Cooper did not eventually agree to the Browns’ terms and sign an extension before the season began.

Cooper is currently in the last year of his $100 million contract.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Will Inquire About Brandon Aiyuk