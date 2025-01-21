Browns Nation

Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Analyst Reveals How Bills’ Win Affects Browns’ Draft Pick

Robert Marvi
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

If the Cleveland Browns are going to get off the mat and become competitive again after a frustrating 2024 season, they will have to do well in the upcoming NFL draft.

They will have nine picks in April’s draft, including the No. 2 overall selection, and the midseason trade that sent wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills also netted them a third-round pick this year.

That third-round pick will fall between No. 93 and No. 96 after the Bills got past the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s divisional-round playoff game, per Andrew Siciliano.

The Cooper trade seemed to represent a shift from trying to be competitive to the start of a retooling process for the Browns.

Of course, quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles shortly after that trade, which seemed to fully fling open the door to rebuilding for the long-suffering franchise.

The Browns will have a dilemma in the upcoming draft: Should they go for a quarterback such as Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, or should they address another need and go after a quarterback in free agency or via a trade?

Backups Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn’t show a lot of promise after Watson got hurt, but perhaps the team could go with one or both of them for at least a little while until a better option becomes available.

Unfortunately, Cleveland is in a difficult place when it comes to salary cap space, so upgrading the roster and making it playoff-caliber will not exactly be easy this offseason.

NEXT:  Browns Insider Believes 1 QB Option Will Be Too Expensive
Browns Nation