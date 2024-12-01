Analyst Reveals How Browns Should Approach Jameis Winston’s Contract Situation

Although the Cleveland Browns lost Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season due to a torn Achilles, the team has been able to generate some positive momentum now that Jameis Winston is under center.

With Winston manning the offense, the Browns have moved the football downfield much more consistently as the former No. 1 overall pick isn’t afraid to challenge defenses through the air.

Winston recently led Cleveland to their best win of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers and gets another chance to prove his worth with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Due to Watson’s contract situation and injury history, the Browns’ quarterback position is a real question mark in the short term.

The prevailing thought is that Cleveland will address its quarterback need in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it shouldn’t rule out the idea of bringing back Winston for at least one more year.

Analysts like Garrett Bush offered their thoughts on Winston and suggested how the team should approach his contract situation.

“If you said today do you sign him, I would have a conversation with him and say, ‘Hey, we like how you’re playing and if we keep this up we want to do something,” Bush said. “I would let him know our interest in him as a quarterback moving forward.”

Winston is set to hit free agency after signing a one-year deal with the Browns, and he should have plenty of interest around the league.

