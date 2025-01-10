Analyst Reveals How Deshaun Watson’s Contract Could Be ‘At Risk’ After New Injury

The Cleveland Browns revealed on Friday that Deshaun Watson suffered a second injury to his Achilles tendon, one that required surgery this week to repair his connective tissue.

Cleveland further revealed that Watson is now expected to miss a significant portion of the 2025 season as he rehabs from that injury, leading to speculation about whether he’ll be able to play a single snap next season.

The Browns insured part of Watson’s salary for the 2025 season, meaning Cleveland could recover a portion of his guaranteed compensation returned as a salary cap credit.

Analyst Jason Fitzgerald revealed the Browns could potentially be in line for more relief after Friday’s announcement.

Fitzgerald noted on X that Watson’s guarantees could be in jeopardy if the injury occurred outside of his team-approved rehab process.

“Regarding Watson, if the Achilles injury occurred under normal rehab directed by the team his contract would still be protected. If the injury was a result of something he was not supposed to be doing his guarantees would be at risk either now or by the summer,” Fitzgerald said.

The Browns owe Watson $92 million in guaranteed salary over the next two seasons, but his salary cap hit was significantly higher.

Watson and the team restructured his deal last month, providing additional years for the Browns to spread out the quarterback’s salary cap hit.

Cleveland added no additional compensation to Watson’s deal, but the Browns extended the contract beyond the original 2026 deadline.

The quarterback originally suffered his ruptured Achilles during a Week 7 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 20, 2024.

