Analyst Reveals How He Would Fix The Browns

The Cleveland Browns entered the season as a team fresh off making the playoffs last year.

As such, and with the same core of players and mostly the same coaching staff staying there, the expectation was to get back there.

Not only are the chances of that happening quite slim but it’s also become painfully evident that the team needs to make some moves to get back on track.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo shared his thoughts on how to fix the team.

Talking on The Really Big Show, he argued that as tempting as hiring Mike Vrabel might be, he’d still roll with this current regime for another season.

If you were in charge, how would you fix the Browns? @TheRealTRizzo shares what he would do… pic.twitter.com/o6ec2ILVNZ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 13, 2024

He’d keep Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, and even Deshaun Watson around.

However, he’d only have Watson because he doesn’t think the team will be able to get rid of him, adding that he would only have him there to compete for his job.

Rizzo believes the Browns need to go all-in on a first-round-caliber quarterback in the NFL Draft.

He thinks the team needs to do thorough and extensive research to find either the best prospect or the one who better fits what they want to do.

This may sound pretty simple, but sometimes, you don’t need to overthink things to get better.

They also have to address their offensive line and add more youth all over the roster.

But in reality, they’re not that far off from contention; they just need competent quarterback play.

