Browns Sign CB From Commanders’ Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns keep evaluating all their choices for the remainder of the season.

They still have half of the season ahead of them, and with this being such a physical sport, they might want to make sure their stars stay safe and sound for the upcoming campaign.

With that in mind, they added a potential depth piece for their secondary defense.

According to an official announcement by the team, they signed CB Chigozie Anusiem off the Washington Commanders’ practice squad to their active roster.

We've signed CB Chigozie Anusiem to the active roster from Washington’s practice squad 📰 » https://t.co/oDsxG4n1Do pic.twitter.com/y3N200QYID — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2024

The fact that he went undrafted was somewhat surprising at the moment, considering that he visited with multiple teams and drew positive reviews for his athleticism.

He’s a 6-foor-1, 200-pound solid athlete who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, and he impressed in college with his speed and ability to recover.

The Commanders signed the Colorado State product shortly after the NFL Draft, but he failed to make the team after the final roster cuts and was later brought back to their practice squad.

The 24-year-old spent six years in college, logging 133 total tackles, 18 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, and one interception in 48 career games.

He has yet to make an appearance in the pros, and given how stacked the Browns’ defense is, he might have a tough time getting on the field.

Even so, this is a long season, and with the Browns’ chances of making the playoffs all but shrinking by the day, perhaps they will want to give him a look at some point.

