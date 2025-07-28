Analyst Reveals How Shedeur Sanders Can Win QB1 Job

Shedeur Sanders has an uphill battle to win the starting quarterback job for the Cleveland Browns in 2025, as he is currently fourth on the depth chart as a rookie fifth-round pick.

He likely won’t be able to unseat the three quarterbacks ahead of him ahead of Week 1, but one analyst recently revealed what Sanders’ path to the QB1 job looks like.

Garrett Bush of The ‘Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show’ recently said that the path for Sanders to get on the field earlier involves the veterans struggling in the first two preseason games against the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, while also acknowledging that Sanders has to light it up when he does see the field.

“The path for him to get on the field earlier than where I see it at this point—if one of the veteran quarterbacks during the Eagles and the Panthers just looked bad, maybe he might earn the reps,” Bush said.

Of course, Sanders’ path to more playing time is to play well while the QBs ahead of him on the depth chart don’t.

That’s just common sense, and it’s wishful thinking at this point.

He was a fifth-round pick for a reason and is fourth on the depth chart for a reason, and it doesn’t seem like anybody in the media has accepted that yet.

These are not the types of questions that need to be asked, because rushing Sanders onto the field will only stunt his development.

This offense was awful in 2024, and pushing a fifth-round pick to start right away does not only do a disservice to Sanders, but to that entire locker room and the entire fanbase as well.

This organization has ruined one quarterback after another for decades, and everyone involved needs to learn from their mistakes.

Why are we rushing a fifth-round rookie to start right away for a team that gave up 66 sacks last season and had the worst offense in the NFL?

This situation needs to play itself out, and everyone needs to have the patience to accept it.

