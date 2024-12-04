Browns Linked To Offensive Lineman In CBS Sports’ 2025 Mock Draft

For the first time in four years, the Cleveland Browns will have their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a potentially high pick after their 3-9 start to this year’s season.

While Cleveland’s immediate focus is the Pittsburgh Steelers – their opponent this weekend – many analysts for the Browns have turned the page on this season and toward which future rookie draft pick could make a difference in the coming years.

Analyst Blake Brockermeyer offered a new option for the Browns in CBS Sports’ latest mock draft.

Brockermeyer linked Cleveland to University of Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks as a potential replacement for Jedrick Wills, who will be a free agent after this season.

“The Browns’ top need is offensive tackle, as Jedrick Wills Jr.’s return is uncertain. Banks has excelled over the last three seasons and could transition to guard if needed. A technically sound player with exceptional athleticism, Banks is a Day 1 starter with a high ceiling,” Brockermeyer wrote.

Banks – a 6-foot-4, 320-pound player – is on the No. 2 ranked team in the country, and he’ll get another opportunity to impress scouts at the SEC Championship game this Saturday against Georgia.

Other mock drafts have linked the Browns to LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, who Brockermeyer had available until the 17th pick of the first round.

The Titans are projected to pick just above the Browns, taking cornerback Will Johnson out of Michigan; his name has also been bantered around as a potential option for Cleveland should he fall that far.

NEXT:

Former Player Reveals How The Browns Should Handle Deshaun Watson This Offseason