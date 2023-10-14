Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals If Browns Players Still Believe In Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Reveals If Browns Players Still Believe In Kevin Stefanski

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

To say that it’s been a tough couple of years for the Cleveland Browns would be a bit of an understatement.

Kevin Stefanski’s tenure in charge of the team was promising at first, even making it to the playoffs against all odds.

But after consecutive seasons without a postseason berth, it’s safe to assume that he’s on the hot seat this time.

That’s why panelists at ESPN Cleveland asked Browns insider Tony Grossi whether the players still have faith in Stefanski.

While he seemed a little dubious at first, Grossi acknowledged that the confidence and faith were still there in the locker room.

As for himself, he admitted that he still has faith, but he’s ‘stretching it’ every single week.

Truth be told, Stefanski has had some solid moments and impressive games as a member of the organization, although his decision-making and clock management have also been the subject of debate more often than not.

He’s by no means an elite coach in this game, but to say that he’s done a bad job in charge of the Browns could be a bit unfair, considering the hand he’s been given.

Even so, there should be no more room or time for excuses anymore.

The Browns’ front office went to great lengths to revamp their defense ahead of the season, not to mention the huge investment they made to get Deshaun Watson under center.

There’s no reason to believe that this Browns team couldn’t be a Super Bowl contender, and anything short of a deep postseason run might cost Stefanski his job.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

P J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns. and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns look on during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Players Reveal Their Thoughts On QB P.J. Walker

3 mins ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has An Honest Admission About Showing His Burns

50 mins ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New 49ers Addition May Debut Against Browns

57 mins ago

Browns Star Makes A Clear Statement Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

1 hour ago

P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WR Reveals His Thoughts On P.J. Walker's Sunday Start

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

49ers At Browns: Week 6 Predictions

19 hours ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a tackle on Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Coach Discusses Za'Darius Smith's Impact On Defense

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Former Player Claims 49ers Game Will Be 'Personal' For Browns

20 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Defender Makes His Thoughts Clear About 49ers

1 day ago

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Browns CB Shares His Thoughts On Brock Purdy

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns fan dressed up for Halloween cheers during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBA Superstar Confirms He's A Browns Fan

1 day ago

Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear About Browns' Chances Against 49ers

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Has High Praise For Browns Teammate

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Reporter Sheds Light On Deshaun Watson’s Injury

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Myles Garrett Can Make Browns History This Sunday

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Makes His Thoughts Clear On QB Uncertainty

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Analysts Comment On The Importance Of Deshaun Watson's Situation

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Praises 1 Browns Veteran For His Leadership

2 days ago

P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Could Continue Concerning Trend If P.J. Walker Starts On Sunday

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Sends A Warning To Deshaun Watson After Recent Controversy

2 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Discusses Confusing Browns QB Situation

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analysts Discuss Impact of A Poor Week 6 Deshaun Watson Game

2 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Kyle Shanahan's Record Against Jim Schwartz

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks to Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Had Shocking Admission About His Start

2 days ago

Browns Players Reveal Their Thoughts On QB P.J. Walker

No more pages to load