Analyst Reveals Interesting Details About Browns’ Schedule

The Cleveland Browns will have to endure some tough stretches next season.

Notably, that includes a three-week stretch against the NFC North.

They will square off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 before meeting with the Detroit Lions.

Then, they will travel to London to host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Max Loeb pointed out that while they might struggle to get past the Packers, who will be on a mini-bye week after playing on Thursday night, they will later get the Lions on a short week:

“The Packers get a mini-bye going into play the Browns, but the other side, the Lions, are coming off a Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. So, they get the Lions on a short week, but the Packers on a mini-bye, and the Packers are a good team,” Loeb said.

What do you make of the #Browns mini trip through the NFC North Weeks 3-5?@loebsleads breaks down some interesting scheduling throughout the stretch ⬇️ Presented by @drinkgaragebeerhttps://t.co/lt3SKtOhwk pic.twitter.com/oPxnUSfu7K — The BIG Factor (@TheBIGFactor) May 18, 2025

Needless to say, oddsmakers have both the Packers and Lions favored against the Browns, and it would be hard to disagree with that assessment.

Nevertheless, Dan Campbell’s team just lost its top two assistants, and we’ve seen how much of a toll that can take on any team.

It might take them a while to get back on track without Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn there.

Also, the Browns boast a pesky defense that could give Jared Goff plenty of trouble if they shut down the run and force them to trust their quarterback to make plays.

It won’t be easy, but the Browns can’t afford to get off to another slow start to the season; the coaching staff might not get another chance.

And after meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in the first couple of weeks, the Browns might arrive in Week 4 in a must-win situation to avoid falling to 0-4.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Has Surprising Expectations For Team In 2025