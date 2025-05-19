Browns Legend Has Surprising Expectations For Team In 2025

The Cleveland Browns are hoping that 2025’s exciting draft class and renewed quarterback room can light a fire under a league-worst offense and generate more than the three wins the team collected in 2024.

With a 4-man quarterback competition on the horizon and a devastating schedule over the first half of the season, expectations aren’t particularly high, unless you ask former All-Pro cornerback Hanford Dixon.

Dixon said on a recent episode of The Hanford Dixon Show that he would be happy with ten wins and a playoff appearance.

“I would be happy with 10-7,” Dixon said. “I would be happy with that because, again, we’re coming off a three-win season, so to get into the playoffs.”

What will the #Browns record be this season? Double digit wins? @HanfordDixon29 would be HAPPY with that. #DawgPound "Because, again we're coming off a three win season, so to get into the playoffs." Presented by @liptonhardtea #liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/pHiC1q4jm2 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 18, 2025

It’s fair to say that most fans would be happy with 10 wins coming off a dismal 3-14 campaign, but with how daunting the AFC North is shaping up to be, an unresolved QB situation, and a horrifying early-season schedule, it would be a tall order.

With a pair of first-round picks in the 2026 draft thanks to the trade down from No. 2 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the main goal of the 2025 season is likely to figure out if anyone in the current quarterback room can emerge as a long-term solution at the position.

If not, Cleveland will lose plenty of games and will be well in the mix to take the best quarterback in the 2026 draft, which is projected to have a much better QB class than 2025’s draft did.

You never want to be pessimistic this far ahead of a season, but the Browns haven’t navigated this offseason like a team that is all-in for a playoff push in 2025, as difficult as that may be to hear.

