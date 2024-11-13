Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Analyst Reveals Jordan Hicks’ Status For Sunday’s Game

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Devin Singletary #26 of the New York Giants is tackled by Jordan Hicks #58 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have finally started showing signs of getting healthy over the last several weeks.

For better than a month, the Browns either had the most or the second-most players listed on their weekly injury report.

One player who has been listed on there multiple times is linebacker Jordan Hicks.

The veteran defender suffered multiple injuries throughout the season, and he’s been listed on all but two injury reports through the first 11 weeks, including Wednesday’s report.

Finally, however, Hicks may be getting good news.

Analyst Fred Greetham shared Hicks’ status for the New Orleans Saints’ contest this Sunday.

Jordan Hicks expected to play this week after missing 4 of the last 5 games,” Greetham wrote on X.

In the video Greetham shared on X, Hicks can be seen warming up with his fellow defensive players.

Hicks is a 10-year NFL veteran, having played with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals for the first seven years of his career.

In 2022, Hicks joined the Minnesota Vikings for a two-year stint.

This season, the linebacker has recorded 24 tackles, two pass deflections, and one sack in five games.

Should Hicks not end the year with 100 or more tackles, it will be his first season since 2018 to finish without a triple-figure tackle total.

In his career, Hicks has recorded 898 total tackles, 51 pass deflections, 15.5 sacks, 13 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles.

Despite his strong seasons, the linebacker has never made a Pro Bowl appearance, and barring a strong finish to the year he will miss out on that opportunity again in 2024.

Browns Nation