Former Browns Player Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are sitting uncomfortably at 2-7 and after using the bye week to get healthy, they’ll kick off the rest of their season with a matchup at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Many are to blame for the team’s poor performance so far this season, but few are placing much blame on head coach Kevin Stefanski even though there are some people who are calling for him to be fired.

Former Cleveland Brown Leroy Hoard went on a rant on a recent episode of “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” and said “As much as people want to get rid of him, do you realize what he did the last couple of years with three and four and five different quarterbacks? The man has never had a consistent team…so while you sit here criticizing, ask yourself this. If I were to take Kevin Stefanski out of the equation and put somebody else in under the same circumstances, would this team be any better?”

For all who want Kevin Stefanski fired, @BigMouthLeroy says SLOW DOWN; it's not all the coach's fault!#DawgPound | https://t.co/UO74laj6LA pic.twitter.com/pVUizQLSeY — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) November 13, 2024

It’s a great point and something that needed to be said, as this team almost certainly would not be any better with a different coach.

Many sports fans have short memories, but it cannot be overstated how incredible of a job Stefanski did last season in leading this team to the playoffs despite starting five different quarterbacks.

That alone had to have earned him some more grace and leeway with this fanbase, but some fans are understandably blinded by the 2-7 record and want to start over.

Hopefully, this team can generate some positive momentum over the rest of the season and fine-tune this roster heading into next year.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Gets Honest About Trying To Eliminate Interceptions