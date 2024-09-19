Analyst Reveals Kadarius Toney’s Status For Week 3

The Cleveland Browns watched as one of their wide receivers – third-year man David Bell – went down against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Bell’s status has been confirmed as the receiver will miss the remainder of this season with a dislocated hip that will require surgery.

Without Bell, the Browns are in the market for wide receiver depth, something the team had hoped it secured when it signed Kadarius Toney last week.

Unfortunately, Cleveland will have to wait another week before Toney can provide that depth according to analyst Daniel Oyefusi.

“WR/PR Kadarius Toney, whom the Browns signed to the practice squad last week, won’t practice this week as he continues to deal with an injury, per HC Kevin Stefanski,” Oyefusi reported on X.

Toney has experienced multiple issues at the start of his professional football career.

The wide receiver was originally selected by the New York Giants as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season, Toney caught 39 passes for 420 yards in 10 games for the Giants – his best professional season to date.

Since then, the receiver has been relegated to back-up status for much of his career.

The Giants made a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to send Toney to the AFC West franchise during the 2022 season, allowing the athlete to win the first of his two Super Bowls that year.

Toney returned the following season to Kansas City, catching 27 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown during 13 regular season games in 2023.

The Chiefs waived Toney during the team’s roster cutdown process this season, allowing Cleveland to sign the talented wide receiver.

