Analyst Reveals Likely Reason Browns Will Take QB At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a franchise-caliber quarterback since they’ve been back in the league.

Unsurprisingly, that hasn’t led to a lot of success over the years.

That’s why the team can’t afford to drop the ball again in that regard.

Moreover, Garrett Bush believes the Browns desperately need to draft a quarterback at No. 2.

In the latest edition of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Bush revealed that the main reason they need to take a quarterback is that it can give the franchise hope.

“A young quarterback gives you hope,” Bush said.

He also believes that Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski will be on the hot seat, so they need a difference-maker immediately.

He also argued that getting the No. 2 pick is very difficult, so they need to use it to get their franchise player.

Of course, all of those reasons seem quite valid, and it’s hard to argue with either of them.

Then again, context also matters.

Neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders might become franchise players, and neither would have been a top selection in last year’s NFL Draft.

Also, some reports state that Sanders doesn’t even want to play in Cleveland, and that’s not the kind of energy or mindset you want from your franchise player.

NEXT:

Shannon Sharpe Names Browns' Biggest Needs This Offseason