Browns Radio Host Believes Team Is ‘Getting Worse’ After Commanders Contest

As the NFL season progresses, a reasonable expectation is for these professional athletes to improve as they gain experience in a system or on the field.

While that may hold for other teams, the Cleveland Browns seemingly regressed in their Week 5 performance against the Washington Commanders.

Browns radio host Tony Rizzo called out the entire squad after their miserable showing against Washington on Sunday.

On “The Really Big Show” Monday morning, Rizzo made a bold statement about the direction the Browns are heading in as the team prepares for their Week 6 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Browns are getting worse,” Rizzo said, adding, “I’ve never seen a team get worse like this team is right now; they’re terrible.”

"THE BROWNS ARE GETTING WORSE," – @TheRealTRizzo is dumbfounded by what he's watching from this entire Browns team… pic.twitter.com/xNL3rHn9ho — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 7, 2024

Rizzo was incensed by the team’s inability to avoid costly penalties.

“They can’t even line up right,” Rizzo said, adding, “You had more penalties than points.”

While Cleveland may have been flagged for more penalties, only nine infractions were held against the Browns in the contest – a stat he later said correctly in his comments.

Rizzo also took issue with how Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels befuddled the defense.

The radio host pointed out how commanding Washington was in the first half as the team had 283 yards of total offense compared to Cleveland’s 68 total yards.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before,” Rizzo commented on the disparity.

He also took issue with the offensive line play and how head coach Kevin Stefanski has said he would fix both this issue and the penalty problems.

“Man, you got it fixed, Kev,” Rizzo said sarcastically.

