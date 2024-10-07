Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, October 7, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Radio Host Believes Team Is ‘Getting Worse’ After Commanders Contest

Browns Radio Host Believes Team Is ‘Getting Worse’ After Commanders Contest

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

As the NFL season progresses, a reasonable expectation is for these professional athletes to improve as they gain experience in a system or on the field.

While that may hold for other teams, the Cleveland Browns seemingly regressed in their Week 5 performance against the Washington Commanders.

Browns radio host Tony Rizzo called out the entire squad after their miserable showing against Washington on Sunday.

On “The Really Big Show” Monday morning, Rizzo made a bold statement about the direction the Browns are heading in as the team prepares for their Week 6 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Browns are getting worse,” Rizzo said, adding, “I’ve never seen a team get worse like this team is right now; they’re terrible.”

Rizzo was incensed by the team’s inability to avoid costly penalties.

“They can’t even line up right,” Rizzo said, adding, “You had more penalties than points.”

While Cleveland may have been flagged for more penalties, only nine infractions were held against the Browns in the contest – a stat he later said correctly in his comments.

Rizzo also took issue with how Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels befuddled the defense.

The radio host pointed out how commanding Washington was in the first half as the team had 283 yards of total offense compared to Cleveland’s 68 total yards.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before,” Rizzo commented on the disparity.

He also took issue with the offensive line play and how head coach Kevin Stefanski has said he would fix both this issue and the penalty problems.

“Man, you got it fixed, Kev,” Rizzo said sarcastically.

NEXT:  PFF Gives Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Highest Grade Against Commanders
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

PFF Gives Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Highest Grade Against Commanders

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Dan Patrick Says Browns Should Be 'Embarrassed' For Not Re-Signing Joe Flacco

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Has Surprising Take On Play-Calling Role

4 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Deshaun Watson Had 1 Surprising Stat After Commanders Contest

5 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Who Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson's Role

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Deonte Banks #3 of the New York Giants knocks the ball out of the hands of Jordan Akins #88 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares Interesting Stat To Show Inept Browns Offense Is In 2024

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Browns Radio Host Has A Strong Message For Browns After Sunday Loss

6 hours ago

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Dan Orlovsky looks on prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Dan Orlovsky Says Browns Have 'Worst Situation In Pro Sports'

6 hours ago

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Terry Bradshaw Rips Deshaun Watson After Sunday's Performance

8 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns helps Deshaun Watson #4 up off the field in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Compares 2024 Browns Offense To Winless 2017 Season

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Believes Browns Need To 'Soul Search' After Loss

10 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Frankie Luvu #4 of the Washington Commanders after the Commanders 34-13 win at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson's Career Would Be Over If Browns Bench QB

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fan

Browns Fans Reveal Their Feelings With 1 Move After Sunday's Loss

10 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Damone Clark #18 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Asks When Browns Will 'Make A Move' On Deshaun Watson

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Makes Strong Statement About Browns GM Andrew Berry

12 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Offers Strong Take On Where Browns' Issue Lie

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Jason Garrett Doesn't Hold Back About Kevin Stefanski, Deshaun Watson

12 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Sends Strong Message About Who Should Play QB For Browns

20 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Deshaun Watson Has 4-Word Response About Who Should Call Plays

21 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Doesn't Mince Words When Assessing Blame After Commanders Loss

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Radio Host Believes 'Changes Needed' For Browns

22 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Deshaun Watson Explains Controversy Surrounding Third-Quarter Play Reaction

23 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Reveals Troubling Stat About Deshaun Watson

23 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Myles Garrett Gives Honest Assessment Of Browns After Losing To Commanders

24 hours ago

Browns Nation