Monday, December 9, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals Troubling Sign In Browns’ Locker Room After Loss To Steelers

Analyst Reveals Troubling Sign In Browns’ Locker Room After Loss To Steelers

Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

Despite being assured of a losing record this year, Cleveland had plenty to play for against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

After winning the first matchup in Cleveland, the Browns had a chance to sweep Pittsburgh for the first time since 1988.

Despite all of the motivation, the Browns lost 27-14 to the Steelers in Week 14.

Alone, the loss could be a troubling sign for the Browns.

But analyst Jason Lloyd saw more concerning issues pop up inside the locker room after the team’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Lloyd shared his thoughts on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” on Monday, noting what he believes are areas of concern for the Browns.

“Apathy has set in, like they’re not even mad … Guys were just like, ‘eh, we’re 3-10.’ They’re just crawling to the finish at this point. That was troubling to me to see that no one was even that upset,” Lloyd said.

Cleveland’s loss also officially eliminated the Browns from postseason consideration, ending their narrow hopes of making a repeat appearance in the postseason in 2024.

The Browns will have a chance to snap their two-game losing streak on Sunday when Cleveland hosts the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field.

