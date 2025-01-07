Analyst Believes Andrew Berry Can’t Fix Browns’ Offseason Problems

The 2024 NFL season didn’t go as planned for the Cleveland Browns.

Deshaun Watson took another step backward, and when it was announced that he was out for the season due to injury, fans knew the season was over.

The Browns had inconsistencies throughout the year, not only at the quarterback position but also through their entire lineup.

Having the No. 2 overall pick might feel like a decent consolation prize, but when considering the team’s draft history, especially in the first round, fans will have to see it to believe it.

With that and the rest of the offseason in mind, analyst Aaron Goldhammer gave his honest thoughts on the Browns moving forward, and more specifically, his opinion of GM Andrew Berry.

“I don’t feel great about Andrew Berry running this offseason, I got a sinking feeling about it,” Goldhammer said.

Goldhammer, somewhat predictably given his track record, was less than enthused about Berry’s chances of making a real impact on the roster over the next several months.

The Browns have a lot of holes to fix on their roster, and he’s not confident that Berry is the right person for the job, believing that he’ll have a difficult time making the right decisions.

This team is in the middle of some growing pains, and fans are getting tired of seeing the same people in charge, seemingly making the same decisions that they always do.

It will be interesting to see what moves Berry makes in the offseason, and if he’ll be able to right this sinking ship.

