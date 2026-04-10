Analyst Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Draft Plans

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, which means mock drafts and predictions are flying around all over the place. Recently, ESPN posted an article giving insight into what they think each team will do this draft season. The Cleveland Browns currently hold the sixth overall pick, which means they have a big decision to make very soon.

Last year, the Browns traded the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In this deal, the Browns received four draft picks to move down and let the Jags select two-way player Travis Hunter. The Browns may trade their pick again, but the sixth overall pick probably won’t bring the same type of haul.

Draft analyst Matt Miller believes that the Browns could be tempted to trade their top pick again.

“Chatter around the league is that wide receiver is in play at No. 6 Carnell Tate (Ohio State) is the name most often associated with the Browns. It should be noted that some leaguewide sources believe the Browns would trade out from No. 6 to a team like Dallas, which is trying to move up for a pass rusher,” Miller wrote.

The Browns could certainly use an immediate playmaker such as Tate on this roster. This team desperately needs an impact wide receiver, and Tate makes perfect sense. The Browns do hold two first-round picks, so they could potentially trade one and add more draft picks to their collection.

The Browns need significant upgrades at both wide receiver and on the offensive line. Between the two, wideout is probably the bigger concern given their lack of legitimate playmakers. Browns’ General Manager Andrew Berry has a draft the best-player available philosophy. With that being said, the Browns could completely change directions depending on how the draft plays out.

The analysts at ESPN believe the Browns could target tackles Francis Mauigoa or Spencer Fano. If not, Tate seems to be the best bet at No. 6, but that depends on how the draft shakes out. Regardless, the Browns should be able to get an immediate impact player early in the draft to help this team in 2026.

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