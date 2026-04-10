Analyst Sounds Off About Myles Garrett Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns likely thought they had quieted any talk about them parting with Myles Garrett when they finally agreed to a new contract that included a no-trade clause last offseason. Now, it seems like the idea is only gaining more steam this offseason.

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, Garrett has been the subject of continuing trade rumors, with the primary argument being that the Browns should get as much as they can while they can with the All-Pro still in his prime. However, that outside noise ignores what he means to his current franchise.

The Browns did not help matters by changing the wording of Garrett’s contract in a way that would make it easier to trade him. Then, Garrett added fuel to the fire by not showing up for voluntary team activities, even though he has rarely done so in the past.

With all of that conjecture swirling around, analyst Ken Carman is sounding off about the Garrett trade rumors, calling them “speculative garbage” in a somewhat heated rant.

“I understand that the reason they talk about [Myles Garrett trade rumors] is because your team ain’t good. If you’re an 11-win team last year, you ain’t talking about it. I am getting tired of playing speculative garbage. That’s the last piece of speculative garbage that I want to play about moving on from this guy and whatever picks we can get. I don’t think it’s a complete impossibility. I’m saying I’m done entertaining it until there’s something that has any concrete to it at all. I’m so tired of it. You’re not getting to seven, eight, nine wins without 95,” Carman said.

"I don't think it's a complete impossibility. I'm done entertaining it until there's something that has any concrete to it at all. I'm so tired of it. You're not getting to 7, 8, 9 wins without 95."" 🚨@KenCarman is FED UP with Myles Garrett trade rumors https://t.co/RraFLojYfm pic.twitter.com/f01lOl7Nq4 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 10, 2026

Carman points out that the trade speculation surrounding Garrett is basically media members or pundits just trying to get a potential Hall of Fame player to a better team. They do not like it when a great player is on a team that has little chance to contend.

But, as Carman said, the Browns would have little chance of having a legitimate team at all without Garrett leading their defense, as he has for his nine NFL seasons. That includes last year, when he set the NFL record for sacks in a season and won Defensive Player of the Year for a second time.

Garrett requested a trade last year while going through his contract negotiations, and after a five-win season, that may lead people to believe that he still wants out. But he has yet to ask for a trade this time around, and the Browns have been clear that they are not shopping him.

But, until the draft is over and Garrett is on the field in a Browns uniform for Week 1, this chatter is likely to persist, and maybe even get louder.

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