Analyst Reveals What He’s Hearing About Kevin Stefanski’s Role In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have an offensive-minded coach.

That’s why it’s been somewhat odd to see them be stronger on the other side of the field.

Multiple reports state that Kevin Stefanski hasn’t been given enough freedom to fully deploy his offense.

While he’s been in charge of offensive playcalling more often than not, he’s still reportedly being held back.

That’s no longer going to be the case.

At least, that’s according to the inside information NFL insider Adam The Bull got (via BetRivers Network).

"I am now pulling the ultimate flip-flop today, as I said, the biggest of my career" In a self-admitted shocker, @adamthebull now believes Kevin Stefanski should return next year as the Browns’ Head Coach 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ApLBpo0rFd — BetRivers Network (@BRNPodcasts) January 7, 2025

In the latest edition of his podcast, he revealed that the Browns will give Stefanski more freedom on offense than he’s ever had before.

The Browns hired Stefanski because of his offensive mind.

He found quite the success during his days with the Minnesota Vikings.

He has always been reluctant to give up play-calling duties.

The offense has functioned much better when he’s been calling the shots.

That’s why whoever they bring in to be the team’s next offensive coordinator will most likely be more of an assistant than a coach.

The Browns will also have an opportunity to draft and develop a young quarterback and mold him right into Stefanski’s offense, which is always positive.

There were some rumblings about the team being ready to move on from their head coach this season.

Now that it isn’t the case, they might do what they hired him to do in the first place and see where that leads them.

