Analyst Reveals What Nick Chubb’s Return Will Do For Browns

The Cleveland Browns need a spark.

They may have finally gotten one.

Nick Chubb is going to make his highly-anticipated return from a gruesome knee injury, and that could do wonders for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Even if he’s not at his best and he’s still a little rusty, just being there could be a catalyst for the Browns.

At least, that’s how former cornerback Logan Ryan feels.

Talking on CBS Sports, the former Super Bowl champion raved about Chubb and how he inspires everybody around him to play harder.

"He represents everything that's right in the NFL, it's a great story and a glimmer of hope for the Cleveland Browns today."@RealLoganRyan on Nick Chubb's return. pic.twitter.com/HJ1CDxnZgK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 20, 2024

He believes Chubb is a culture-setter and a leader, and he has an inspiring history, so he could be a glimmer of hope and a light at the end of the tunnel for the Browns.

Joe Burrow has struggled to beat the Browns in the past, so even if the defense hasn’t been as dominant this season, they still have his number.

The Browns haven’t looked anything like the team they were last season, but they still have a chance to make the playoffs if they get hot right now.

Whether Chubb will have his usual workload or be on a snaps count remains to be seen, and he could also struggle to find some green ahead of him behind that struggling offensive line.

Sometimes, all a team needs is one guy to light up the spark before all the other pieces fall into place, and Chubb could provide that kind of fire when they need it the most.

