Bruce Drennan Says Browns Need To Focus On 1 Thing This Offseason

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do this offseason to fix everything that went wrong this year, whether it be the quarterback position, the offensive line, or the secondary.

‘Bonus Time’ host Bruce Drennan thinks the team needs to keep it simple and focus on just one thing this offseason to ensure next year doesn’t fall apart like this one did.

In a recent episode of his show, Drennan said the Browns need to simply rebuild the entire offense this offseason, noting, “If you can’t put up 30-40 points, you’re not going to get to the Super Bowl, let alone win it.”

Drennan added that the game has changed and that you can’t simply rely on defense to win championships.

The Browns didn’t score more than 18 points a single time in Deshaun Watson’s seven starts to begin the year, but they have scored 24 or more in two of Jameis Winston’s four starts since taking over as the starter.

Plenty of areas on this offense will have question marks in the offseason, as Watson has a $72.9 million cap hit over each of the next two years and still hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a game for this team.

Rumors swirl about Joel Bitonio retiring, and the left tackle position is up in the air, given Jedrick Wills’ recurring knee issues and impending free agency.

Nick Chubb is also a free agent.

Therefore, there are holes everywhere that need solutions.

