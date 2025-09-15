Analyst Reveals When Browns Should Make QB Change

The Cleveland Browns are 0-2 after two weeks.

They’re now riding an eight-game losing streak, dating back to last season.

Once again, plenty of that can be attributed to quarterback play.

And even though Joe Flacco isn’t the only one to blame for this situation, the fact of the matter is that the Browns need to consider all their options.

However, unlike what some people suggest, Daryl Ruiter doesn’t think the Browns should pull the plug on Flacco right away.

Instead, he would wait until Week 5 to give Dillon Gabriel the nod.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he argued that Gabriel still needs a couple of extra weeks before taking the reins of the offense.

“I’d have Joe Flacco start the next 2 games then make the change for week 5,” Ruiter said.

"I'd have Joe Flacco start the next 2 games then make the change for week 5."

Even though that would put him in line to make his first career start in London against the Minnesota Vikings, he doesn’t think that should be much of a factor.

Flacco was always penciled in to be the starter, but there were no guarantees about him finishing the season in that position.

The Browns have one of the most challenging schedules in the early stretch of the season, and getting any of the rookies on the field would likely be setting them up for failure.

As good as Gabriel looked in the preseason, he’s a rookie nonetheless, and having him out there against the Green Bay Packers or Detroit Lions might not be pretty to watch.

And if the Browns get off to a 0-4 start, they might as well just turn the page and focus on developing the rookies.

