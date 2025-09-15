Browns Extend Worrisome NFL-Leading Streak After Loss

The Cleveland Browns have an offensive-minded head coach.

Kevin Stefanski has been named Coach of the Year twice in his tenure in Cleveland, and he’s found plenty of success with the running game and the play-action game.

However, that hasn’t shown on the field lately.

As pointed out by Earl ‘Da Pearl’ Mauldin on X, the Browns’ offense has been atrocious dating back to last season.

Because of this, they now have the NFL’s longest active losing streak of eight games.

“The #Browns are now on a 8 game losing streak, longest active losing streak in the league & in those 8 games the offense is averaging 13.1 PPG. The last time this team put up 20 points was in week 13 vs. the Broncos (32 points). The Browns passing offense during this span – 236.4 YPG – 10 TD/17 INT. There is absolutely nothing creative or explosive about the Browns offense – even with a young offensive mind as your new OC. Sometimes things just are what they are, and are not,” Mauldin posted on X.

Granted, it’s not fair to blame Stefanski for the team’s quarterback situation, at least not after the Baker Mayfield trade.

While he has done a solid job with the hand he’s been given, all things considered, someone has to be held accountable for this.

The Browns have failed to establish the run in their first two games of the season.

Things should be better in that regard once Quinshon Judkins gets settled in after barely getting any practice time with the team.

There are also some major concerns with the passing game, and Stefanski needs to decide whether he’s going to allow Joe Flacco to be the gunslinger he’s always been or just keep him around as a checkdown specialist.

To be fair, Stefanski is not to blame for the wide receivers’ inability to hold onto the ball and the constant issues with drops.

But the clock seems to be ticking on this regime, and unless there is a turnaround, it will be very hard to justify keeping the head coach around for much longer.

