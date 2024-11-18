Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ Poor Performance Sunday

The Cleveland Browns entered their Sunday contest against the New Orleans Saints as a well-rested team, having enjoyed a bye the previous week.

Despite having the bye week to prepare, Cleveland could not handle the Saints.

A three-touchdown fourth quarter turned a tied contest into a blowout as New Orleans defeated the Browns 35-14 on Sunday.

The defensive lapse was the worst the Browns have had this season, a fact that was not lost on star defensive end Myles Garrett.

After the contest, Garrett revealed his thoughts about his team’s poor performance, a defeat that leaves Cleveland with a 2-8 record and likely eliminates what little postseason hopes remained for this franchise.

“It’s frustrating regardless of when it happens in a season. Losing is losing,” Garrett said about Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

Garrett was a non-factor on Sunday as he was held without a defensive stat in the loss.

The Browns surrendered a season-worst 473 offensive yards to the Saints with over 175 coming in the fourth quarter alone.

That paltry game total includes 214 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns for New Orleans.

Through the air, Derek Carr completed 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 248 yards and two touchdowns while utility athlete Taysom Hill also completed a pass for 18 yards on the afternoon.

Cleveland’s lone defensive bright spot was an interception by Denzel Ward.

The Browns return home on Sunday with a short week to make adjustments as Cleveland will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

NEXT:

Browns Lineman Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Sunday's Loss