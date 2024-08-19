Analyst Reveals Which Position Browns Will Shore Up With Preseason Signings

The Cleveland Browns have one week left in their preseason training camp, leaving the team 10 days to decide what players will populate their 53-man roster this year.

While most of the team’s positions are locked in with a majority of the starters returning from the previous year, the Browns could look to add depth to one position’s ranks.

Multiple injuries have decimated the offensive tackle position over the past 12 months with as many as seven athletes being hurt at the tackle position during that span.

Analyst Noah Weiskopf revealed on Twitter his thoughts about the Browns’ depth at that position, adding he believes the team “will likely add some more depth for the room very soon.”

Not to mention Jack Conklin remains out with his knee injury. #Browns will likely add some more depth for the room very soon. https://t.co/n5UuYbbH0R — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) August 18, 2024

Depth is a major concern for the Browns, especially with a final preseason game to play before focusing on the Dallas Cowboys in both teams’ season opener.

Last season, the Browns had Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills at the tackle position to start the season, but an injury during the Browns’ season-opening game sidelined Conklin ever since.

Wills – who has been spotted on the practice field – will not return to training camp practices this week, head coach Kevin Stefanski added.

The depth behind those two athletes is where the issue lies.

Hakeem Adeniji, Germain Ifedi, and James Hudson – all three veteran tackles – were injured in yesterday’s preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Adeniji and Hudson are expected to miss practices this week as they recover from knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

Ifedi is expected to play this week following a hand injury he received during the Vikings preseason contest yesterday.

