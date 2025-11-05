Analyst Reveals Why Browns Stood Pat At Trade Deadline

After weeks of rumors and teasing big moves, the Cleveland Browns barely did anything at the trade deadline.

They only moved backup defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to acquire some late-round draft capital from the desperate Chicago Bears.

With that in mind, sports analyst Ken Carman went on 92.3 The Fan to explain the Browns’ reasoning behind this approach:

“I think they may be thinking, if we can make some of the right moves, the rookies are ahead of schedule if we can find the right young (QB) we could be in a Commanders situation last year. But you don’t want to look at it and say, ‘Let’s bring in a bunch of guys in 2027.’ I look at 2026. I think the runway would be get me a young guy, let’s see where this goes. Then, let’s bring in some guys to protect him. Let’s make sure we’re taking off. In 2027, I don’t want to bring in a bunch of guys like Washington did,” Carman said.

🏈"I think they may be thinking, if we can make some of the right moves, the rookies are ahead of schedule if we can find the right young (QB) we could be in a Commanders situation last year."@KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony on the #Browns thoughts after standing pat at the deadline pic.twitter.com/nBBYgNWPmI — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 5, 2025

Regardless of this, it was a disappointing trade deadline for the Browns.

They didn’t make the most of some expiring deals, and they didn’t add more talent.

It’s not like they were in a position to just stay put and continue competing with this roster, as they’re 2-6.

GM Andrew Berry had been extremely aggressive in the weeks leading to the trade deadline, and there were some reports about the team being interested in adding more players who were under club control for years to come.

Instead, he just chose to roll it back with the same flawed roster that hasn’t gotten the job done in the first eight games of the season.

The Browns desperately need to find a franchise quarterback, and all signs point to that player not being on the team’s roster right now.

He may not even be in the league.

This brass of decision makers hasn’t necessarily earned the benefit of the doubt, but given the way they’ve operated, it’s hard to believe their jobs are in jeopardy right now, and they will most likely get another shot.

NEXT:

Howie Roseman Speaks Out About Rumored Interest In Myles Garrett