Howie Roseman Speaks Out About Rumored Interest In Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett’s name has been thrown out a lot over the past several months.

Fans and analysts alike were convinced that he’d join a new team in the offseason, but he decided to sign a contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.

While it seemed like he was comfortable with the organization after this signing, the talks ramped up when the trade deadline got closer.

Rumors were circulating that teams around the league were offering top dollar to the Browns for Garrett to join their roster, but the Browns didn’t budge.

One such example of this is the Philadelphia Eagles’ pursuit, which GM Howie Roseman mentioned in an interview shared via Ari Meirov on X.

“When there’s opportunities to be aggressive for the right players, we’re not going to sit on our hands. You don’t have great success without taking great risks. We can’t be afraid to fail. I think a lot of times for you to get to the top you have to be willing to take chances that may look controversial at times. I won’t live with regret,” Roseman said.

#Eagles GM Howie Roseman on his reported interest in trading for Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett: “When there’s opportunities to be aggressive for the right players, we’re not going to sit on our hands. You don’t have great success without taking great risks. … We can’t be… pic.twitter.com/AFgcNgGMf3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2025

Roseman’s comments led fans to believe that he was willing to pay a king’s ransom if it meant that Garrett could join the Eagles.

This, of course, is in line with a widely substantiated rumor that the Eagles were talking about moving three first-round picks for Garrett, which would have been one of the bigger offers in NFL history, should the Browns have accepted it.

They have remained adamant that Garrett is going to stay with the team for the long haul, and if they’re not going to deal him for three firsts, it seems unlikely that any other deal would sway them at this point.

Garrett has been among the best defenders in the NFL for years, and while fans did see Micah Parsons get traded to the Green Bay Packers, the Browns have made it clear that they don’t want to see him leave, even with the hefty price tag he commands.

