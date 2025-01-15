Analyst Reveals Why Fans Should Be Encouraged By Tommy Rees

The Cleveland Browns have their new offensive coordinator.

Tommy Rees might not be the big name that some fans wanted the team to go after, but it never seemed like they were going to pursue a proven coordinator.

If anything, this allows them to hire from within and maintain some sort of stability in a coaching staff that will now have its third offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in as many years.

Also, even if some fans weren’t familiar with Rees’ background, Alabama’s legendary head coach Nick Saban gave him his stamp of approval.

That should be more than enough.

At least, that’s how Tony Rizzo feels.

Talking on “The Really Big Show” on ESPN Cleveland, Rizzo fired back at Aaron Goldhammer’s criticism of this hire.

Rizzo stated that Goldhammer didn’t know anybody in the NFL coaching cycle, had never played the sport, and should just stay in his lane.

Rizzo does have a valid point.

Nick Saban is a living legend.

During his college years, he had his fair share of great coaches.

One might or might not feel a certain way about this hire.

But if he’s good enough for Nick Saban, he should be good enough for most fans out there as well.

