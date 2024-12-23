Analyst Reveals Why He Doesn’t Trust Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns are almost assured of owning a top 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after the team lost its 12th game of the season on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland’s 24-6 loss revealed that Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is not a player the team can build around after he completed 20 of his 36 passes for 152 yards and two interceptions.

With the franchise potentially in search of a quarterback either via free agency, trade, or draft, are the Browns willing to part with defensive end Myles Garrett to land a starting quarterback?

If the franchise is considering such a move, Browns analyst Tony Grossi said on Monday that he would not trust the current front office to make such a move.

“Here’s the thing: do I want to trust Andrew Berry with that? If you’re going to give up your best player, there’s got to be a pot of gold at the end of that. That means a quarterback in one of those two years, and I can’t trust Andrew Berry and (Paul) DePodesta to find it. They’ve passed up too many future hall of famers,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi doesn't trust Andrew Berry to make a Myles Garrett trade… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/mA4hLNImtD — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 23, 2024

The current Browns executives are responsible for acquiring Deshaun Watson from Houston as the team took a chance on the former Pro Bowl quarterback in 2022.

Watson’s deal is considered among the worst in league history as Cleveland surrendered three first-round draft picks and three other selections to add a player experiencing significant off-the-field issues while guaranteeing him a five-year, $230 million contract.

The Browns are currently projected to pick at No. 5 following their loss to the Bengals, a high spot to take a potential quarterback.

NEXT:

Analyst Sounds Off On Jimmy Haslam, Says 'Team Stinks'