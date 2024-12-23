Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 23, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals Why He Doesn’t Trust Andrew Berry

Analyst Reveals Why He Doesn’t Trust Andrew Berry

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are almost assured of owning a top 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after the team lost its 12th game of the season on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland’s 24-6 loss revealed that Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is not a player the team can build around after he completed 20 of his 36 passes for 152 yards and two interceptions.

With the franchise potentially in search of a quarterback either via free agency, trade, or draft, are the Browns willing to part with defensive end Myles Garrett to land a starting quarterback?

If the franchise is considering such a move, Browns analyst Tony Grossi said on Monday that he would not trust the current front office to make such a move.

“Here’s the thing: do I want to trust Andrew Berry with that? If you’re going to give up your best player, there’s got to be a pot of gold at the end of that. That means a quarterback in one of those two years, and I can’t trust Andrew Berry and (Paul) DePodesta to find it. They’ve passed up too many future hall of famers,” Grossi said.

The current Browns executives are responsible for acquiring Deshaun Watson from Houston as the team took a chance on the former Pro Bowl quarterback in 2022.

Watson’s deal is considered among the worst in league history as Cleveland surrendered three first-round draft picks and three other selections to add a player experiencing significant off-the-field issues while guaranteeing him a five-year, $230 million contract.

The Browns are currently projected to pick at No. 5 following their loss to the Bengals, a high spot to take a potential quarterback.

NEXT:  Analyst Sounds Off On Jimmy Haslam, Says 'Team Stinks'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation