Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Browns Legend Hints That He May Go With Team To London In 2025

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are heading overseas.

Shortly after the regular season ended, the NFL announced that the Browns would travel to London to play a game next season.

Notably, they might have a lucky charm with them.

In the latest edition of his show, Browns legend Hanford Dixon revealed that he might actually join the team for that game.

The Browns, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars were chosen as the three teams that will host games in London.

It’s been a while since the Browns last played overseas.

They played in the 2017 London Games at Twickenham Stadium.

Hopefully, however, they will have better luck this time around, as that game resulted in a 33-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

That was their only international game since the NFL opted to have at least one international regular-season contest overseas in 2005.

The NFL will also play games at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, and the mythical Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

The league has yet to announce which team the Browns will face overseas.

Teams aren’t always thrilled about these games because of the traveling involved.

Then again, it’s also a big opportunity for the Browns to expand their brand internationally.

