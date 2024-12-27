Kevin Stefanski Reveals Who Will Be Placekicker For Dolphins Game

The Browns were confident in placekicker Dustin Hopkins’ future after his fantastic 2023 season, signing the 34-year-old to a three-year deal worth nearly $16 million during the offseason.

Those good fortunes in 2023 did not carry over into this season, unfortunately.

Hopkins has struggled in his second year wearing a Browns uniform, making only 16 of his 25 field goal attempts and missing three extra-point tries this season.

The Browns gave Hopkins a break against Kansas City after signing Riley Patterson, allowing the veteran kicker extra time to work on the issues he’s experienced this season.

When Hopkins returned on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, those same issues persisted as the placekicker missed his only kick attempt.

Cleveland decided to back up their placekicker again this week, signing former UFL standout Andre Szmyt to their roster as an insurance policy to Hopkins.

On Friday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed whether he would cash in the policy – and play Szmyt against the Miami Dolphins – or the team would stick with Hopkins in Week 17.

Stefanski revealed to reporters that Hopkins will retain his role on Sunday.

#Browns Stefanski says that Dustin Hopkins will be their kicker Sunday. — Coop (@JJCoop25) December 27, 2024

Hopkins is a 10-year NFL veteran, having kicked for the Washington Commander and Los Angeles Chargers in previous stops.

Cleveland acquired Hopkins in 2023 from the Chargers, trading the team a seventh-round pick to add him to their roster.

Last season, Hopkins made 33 of the 36 field goals he attempted and 24 of his 26 extra-point attempts.

The Browns’ contract with Hopkins was a top-five contract for kickers in the NFL when the two parties agreed to the deal.

