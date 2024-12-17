Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Analyst Rips Kevin Stefanski For Browns Being Undisciplined

By
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had a recurring issue under Kevin Stefanski.

The team is usually amongst the worst teams in the league in terms of penalties.

Needless to say, that’s not winning football.

You cannot expect to win when you constantly go backward on offense and give away first downs and yards on defense.

That’s why Ken Carman isn’t so sure about the Browns’ head coach.

Talking to Anthony Lima on their show on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned pundit expressed his anger at Stefanski and his inability or unwillingness to have the team focused and prepared every week.

He argued that it’s time he’s held accountable because he can’t just keep firing assistant coaches.

Given how he’s fared with the team, it’s hard to deny that Kevin Stefanski is a very good football coach.

Most of the team’s shortcomings are not his fault.

Then again, as good as he is, he’s not perfect; no coach is.

If he wants to keep his job beyond next season, some things need to be fixed, and the team’s discipline should be near the top of the list.

This team repeatedly makes the same mistakes, hence their 3-11 record.

It just is what it is.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation