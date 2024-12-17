Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Stats Show How Impressive Jerry Jeudy Has Been In Last 5 Weeks

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first down against Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 15, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

A lot has gone wrong for the Cleveland Browns this season.

Winning just three of their first 14 games makes finding any silver lining for this campaign extremely challenging.

Then again, there’s always something positive.

This time, it’s been Jerry Jeudy’s surge.

If anything, the former Denver Broncos wide receiver has proven he can be trusted to be this team’s primary pass-catcher going forward.

After a slow start to the season, Jeudy has been on an absolute tear since Jameis Winston replaced the injured Deshaun Watson as the team’s starting quarterback.

Notably, that was evident in the post shared by PFF Fantasy & Betting on X.

Over the past five weeks, the Alabama product has been targeted a grand total of 49 times, and he has yet to drop a single pass.

Of course, he hasn’t had 49 receptions, but that’s remarkable.

There were some legitimate concerns about whether Jeudy would be able to live up to the big contract extension the team gave him, especially considering that he didn’t exactly go off in his first couple of months with the team.

Now, his chemistry with Winston looks more than evident, ranking among the best duos in the league.

The team still needs to add another pass-catcher by his side, and the offense overall needs plenty of polishing.

But if there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, it might be Jeudy’s play, and props to the front office for getting him at such a reasonable price from the Broncos.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

