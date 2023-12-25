Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says 1 Browns Player’s Impact Is ‘Amazing’

Analyst Says 1 Browns Player’s Impact Is ‘Amazing’

By

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception with his teammates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco is enjoying an incredible run for the Cleveland Browns.

His team is riding a three-game winning streak and is on the cusp of punching their postseason ticket.

The former Raven Super Bowl hero has been far from perfect, but he has been far better than anyone expected.

Pundits and fans are running out of superlatives to describe how Flacco has affected the Browns’ outlook.

But perhaps the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano captures the excitement many Browns fans are feeling.

However one might label Flacco, Siciliano says the quarterback just keeps making plays.

And while calling him elite evokes some mocking reactions, the analyst goes on to say:

“From the first play (53 yards), to his final-drive 4th down sideline ball to Cooper. Amazing. Buckle up.”

Siciliano’s “buckle up” comment reflects the feelings of many that Flacco is just getting started.

Cleveland’s latest mid-season replacement player leads the team into a nationally televised game Thursday.

He brings a 3-game streak of 300-yard passing games and has multiple touchdown passes in 4 straight.

Beating the Jets will clinch a wild-card spot for Cleveland and exorcise some ghosts, too.

New York handed Cleveland a crushing defeat last year in a game that involved 4 Joe Flacco touchdown passes.

But Flacco would lose a bad game the following week and find himself on New York’s bench for most of the season.

And when the Jets needed a quarterback earlier this year, Flacco was told the Jets had no interest in him.

Just another reason for Browns fans to expect more excitement from Flacco on Thursday.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

TV personality Rich Eisen attends DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Rich Eisen Sends A Big Message About The Browns

8 mins ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Playoff Chances Got a Major Boost After Texans Win

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Breaks 1 Notable Browns Record Against The Texans

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Studs And Duds From The Browns Week 16 Victory Over The Texans

17 hours ago

Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Reporter Shares Major Update On Browns QB Deshaun Watson

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Shares Appreciation For Deshaun Watson’s Holiday Event

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

Kevin Stefanski Breaks Down How Browns Defense Remains 'Efficient'

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns TE David Njoku Downplays Newest Home Accident

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Recalls Memorable Browns Game Before Texans Duel

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shares Update On Shoulder Injury

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: James Hudson III #66 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Week 16 Game Predictions: Browns at Texans

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Opens Up About Recent DPOY Support

2 days ago

browns helmets

Browns Worked Out 5 Players On Friday

2 days ago

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Julian Edelman speaks on stage during Stagwell Panels at Cannes Lions on June 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Julian Edelman Makes A Strong Statement About The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Reporter Notes Dustin Hopkins Is Close To Breaking A Browns Legendary Record

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio

Video Shows Key Browns Lineman Back In Practice

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.

Browns Rule Out 4 Defensive Players For Texans Duel In Week 16

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

1 Stat Shows How Difficult It's Been To Score On Browns In 2023

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Having 4 Different QBs This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Can Reach Bill Belichick Territory With A Win Against The Texans

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Joe Flacco's Big Impact On Browns' Offense

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Bubba Ventrone Has Ultimate Praise For Browns Star

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Colin Cowherd Sends A Warning About The Browns In Playoffs

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Reason To Have Confidence In Joe Flacco For Playoffs

4 days ago

Rich Eisen Sends A Big Message About The Browns

No more pages to load