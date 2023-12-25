Analyst Says 1 Browns Player’s Impact Is ‘Amazing’

Joe Flacco is enjoying an incredible run for the Cleveland Browns.

His team is riding a three-game winning streak and is on the cusp of punching their postseason ticket.

The former Raven Super Bowl hero has been far from perfect, but he has been far better than anyone expected.

Pundits and fans are running out of superlatives to describe how Flacco has affected the Browns’ outlook.

But perhaps the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano captures the excitement many Browns fans are feeling.

Final thought on Browns: Hard to put in to words how well Flacco is playing and what he's done for this team. Make your elite jokes all you want, Flacco made plays all day. From the first play (53 yards), to his final-drive 4th down sideline ball to Cooper. Amazing. Buckle up. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 25, 2023

However one might label Flacco, Siciliano says the quarterback just keeps making plays.

And while calling him elite evokes some mocking reactions, the analyst goes on to say:

“From the first play (53 yards), to his final-drive 4th down sideline ball to Cooper. Amazing. Buckle up.”

Siciliano’s “buckle up” comment reflects the feelings of many that Flacco is just getting started.

Cleveland’s latest mid-season replacement player leads the team into a nationally televised game Thursday.

He brings a 3-game streak of 300-yard passing games and has multiple touchdown passes in 4 straight.

Beating the Jets will clinch a wild-card spot for Cleveland and exorcise some ghosts, too.

New York handed Cleveland a crushing defeat last year in a game that involved 4 Joe Flacco touchdown passes.

But Flacco would lose a bad game the following week and find himself on New York’s bench for most of the season.

And when the Jets needed a quarterback earlier this year, Flacco was told the Jets had no interest in him.

Just another reason for Browns fans to expect more excitement from Flacco on Thursday.