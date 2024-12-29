Analyst Says 1 Browns QB Has Made Some ‘Horrendous Throws’

The 3-12 Cleveland Browns have seen their season go down the drain straight out of the gate thanks to wild instability at the quarterback position.

Fans had to endure more disappointing play from the $230 million man, Deshaun Watson, for seven games until he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury.

Jameis Winston then took over and threw a bunch of interceptions, which led to him getting benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson last week, who didn’t fare much better and had one analyst speaking for nearly everyone when he said that DTR is making some “horrendous throws.”

On a recent episode of “The Hanford Dixon Show,” Angry Ken said that DTR got away with some “horrendous throws” in the team’s recent loss to the Cincinnati Bengals before adding that he has no confidence in general manager Andrew Berry.

Do you have any confidence in DTR today? #DawgPound "He got away with some horrendous throws." – @AngryKenBIGPLAY pic.twitter.com/6O47lRzrSK — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) December 29, 2024

Thompson-Robinson made his first start of the season against the Bengals and went 20-for-34 for 157 yards and a pair of interceptions against arguably the worst defense in the NFL.

The Browns became the only team that has faced the Bengals all year and failed to score at least one touchdown against them, as DTR now has just one touchdown to nine interceptions in his career.

The Browns are giving him a chance to prove he should factor into the team’s plans at QB next season, but he once again failed to impress.

He’ll have another chance when the Browns take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, who will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa while they are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive.

